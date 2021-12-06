Whiteheart Price Tops $642.35 on Major Exchanges (WHITE)

Whiteheart (CURRENCY:WHITE) traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. One Whiteheart coin can currently be bought for approximately $642.35 or 0.01329514 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Whiteheart has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Whiteheart has a total market capitalization of $5.71 million and approximately $50,556.00 worth of Whiteheart was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Whiteheart

Whiteheart launched on December 21st, 2020. Whiteheart’s total supply is 8,888 coins. Whiteheart’s official Twitter account is @WhiteheartDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Whiteheart’s official website is www.whiteheart.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Whiteheart is an on-chain hedging protocol built on top of the Hegic protocol 2. The core part of the hedging protocol is a new financial primitive called hedge contract. Hedge contract is a system of Ethereum smart contracts that can automatically conduct the process of hedging users' holdings' market value. “

Whiteheart Coin Trading

