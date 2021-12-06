William F. Scannell Sells 155,090 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dell Technologies stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.75. 5,164,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,474. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.98 and a 1 year high of $59.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.29.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 86.35% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $28.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Raymond James reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 341.8% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 285.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.43% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

