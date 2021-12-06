Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. HSBC raised shares of Wizz Air from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Wizz Air from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold.

Wizz Air stock opened at $16.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of $14.28 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

