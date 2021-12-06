Woodcoin Achieves Market Cap of $520,953.79 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0648 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Woodcoin has a market cap of $520,953.79 and $119,431.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Woodcoin has traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,318.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,046.05 or 0.08373779 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.07 or 0.00306445 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $441.96 or 0.00914688 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.03 or 0.00076642 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.50 or 0.00400481 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $118.50 or 0.00245254 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (CRYPTO:LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

