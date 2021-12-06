Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 31243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

A number of analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $784.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.58). Workhorse Group had a net margin of 1,095.71% and a negative return on equity of 84.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.78) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

