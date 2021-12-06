Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $4.76, with a volume of 31243 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.
A number of analysts have commented on WKHS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Workhorse Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.
The firm has a market capitalization of $784.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 21.65 and a current ratio of 1.87.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 520.7% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Workhorse Group by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 38.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)
Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.
