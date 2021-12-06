Xcel Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,400 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 156,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $777,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth about $709,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

In other news, EVP Keith Koci bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $218,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,312,700. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $20.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.18. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 75.62%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 264.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

