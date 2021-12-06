Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $306.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moderna from $337.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.93.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $3,465,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.85, for a total value of $2,309,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,250 shares of company stock worth $145,105,835. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

