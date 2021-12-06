Xcel Wealth Management LLC Has $5.44 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 201,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 156,395 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.50 billion, a PE ratio of 195.52, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

