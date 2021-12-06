Xcel Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 106.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SI-BONE worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SIBN. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 14,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 235,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 37,414 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 420,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,228,000 after acquiring an additional 108,915 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIBN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $18.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.13, a current ratio of 12.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $632.96 million, a PE ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.10. SI-BONE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 32.49% and a negative net margin of 58.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SI-BONE news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 6,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $138,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $43,584.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,768 shares of company stock valued at $427,168 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

