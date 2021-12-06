Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Shares Bought by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Xencor were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Xencor by 335.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 608,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,987,000 after acquiring an additional 468,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Xencor by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,246,000 after acquiring an additional 164,248 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 340,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,326,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $218,195,000 after buying an additional 104,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 93,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

XNCR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $35.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -351.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.50. Xencor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $58.35.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.63 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xencor Profile

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

