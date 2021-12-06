Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $40.71

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.71 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 543713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xometry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Xometry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Xometry by 451.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Xometry during the third quarter worth $138,000. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

