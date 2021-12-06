Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,600 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the October 31st total of 252,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $13,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 90,229 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Xtant Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xtant Medical alerts:

Shares of XTNT opened at $0.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Xtant Medical has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.78 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%.

Xtant Medical Company Profile

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Xtant Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtant Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.