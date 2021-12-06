YUMMY Trading 6.4% Lower Over Last Week (YUMMY)

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 5th. In the last week, YUMMY has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. YUMMY has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $189,662.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YUMMY alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.51 or 0.00056175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,146.36 or 0.08467855 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00060817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49,163.44 or 1.00403566 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.66 or 0.00078956 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002568 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 774,886,683,469 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YUMMY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUMMY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.