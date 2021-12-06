Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post sales of $1.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.70 million and the highest is $1.82 million. Agile Therapeutics posted sales of $750,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 million to $4.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $22.59 million, with estimates ranging from $20.61 million to $25.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 million. Agile Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,072.43% and a negative return on equity of 231.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AGRX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Agile Therapeutics from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.38.

Shares of AGRX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.58. 1,674,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,127. The company has a market cap of $54.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.99. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 5,734,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $4,874,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

