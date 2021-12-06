Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will report $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.46. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRX shares. Truist increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities raised their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 133,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,062. Brixmor Property Group has a twelve month low of $15.51 and a twelve month high of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.13%.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $118,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $481,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,011,365,000 after buying an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after purchasing an additional 391,322 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,596,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,731,000 after purchasing an additional 104,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after purchasing an additional 50,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

