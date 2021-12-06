Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.63 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) will announce sales of $143.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BRP Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.00 million and the highest is $153.32 million. BRP Group reported sales of $69.65 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP Group will report full year sales of $549.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.26 million to $561.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $841.78 million, with estimates ranging from $827.22 million to $862.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRP Group.

Get BRP Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on BRP Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BRP Group in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of BRP Group from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.26, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. BRP Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP Group (BRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.