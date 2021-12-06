Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) to post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.66) and the lowest is ($0.93). Cytokinetics reported earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year earnings of ($3.20) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($2.91). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.02) to ($2.95). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cytokinetics.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.42.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $62,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,570 shares of company stock worth $8,682,254 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cytokinetics by 144.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.54. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

