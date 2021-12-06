Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to Announce $0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) to report $0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LeMaitre Vascular’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.30. LeMaitre Vascular posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LeMaitre Vascular.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $38.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

LMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $46.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.31. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1-year low of $34.23 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, Director David B. Roberts sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.24, for a total transaction of $1,029,754.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 12.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,902 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 18,938 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 2.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 203.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

