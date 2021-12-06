Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) will post sales of $2.64 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.64 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.89 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $624,506.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total value of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,921,419. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEG stock traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.22. The stock had a trading volume of 68,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,315. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $65.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

