Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.95 Million

Analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post sales of $10.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $18.25 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $11.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $35.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 million to $58.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.77 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.19). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 692.36% and a negative return on equity of 166.48%. The business had revenue of $12.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.86. The stock had a trading volume of 251,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

In other news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 25.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.