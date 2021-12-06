Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.16. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.20.

Shares of CRUS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,278. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.

In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $31,069,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

