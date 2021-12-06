Zacks: Analysts Expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.12 and the highest is $2.16. Cirrus Logic reported earnings per share of $2.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full-year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.46. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cirrus Logic.
Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share.
Shares of CRUS traded up $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $82.12. The stock had a trading volume of 23,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,278. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32.
In other news, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $137,672,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,508,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 67.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,270,000. Finally, Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at $31,069,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cirrus Logic Company Profile
Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.
