Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. CONMED reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $248.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNMD shares. TheStreet raised CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CONMED from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.60.

Shares of NYSE:CNMD traded up $5.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.14. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $97.95 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total value of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,802 shares of company stock worth $12,982,859. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in CONMED during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 900.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

