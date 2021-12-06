Zacks: Analysts Expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $26.17 Million

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will announce $26.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.10 million and the highest is $32.00 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $85.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full-year sales of $68.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $73.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $49.58 million, with estimates ranging from $33.21 million to $86.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

IMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

ImmunoGen stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.51. 49,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,243. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.94. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

