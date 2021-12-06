Zacks: Analysts Expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect RenovoRx Inc (NASDAQ:RNXT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RenovoRx.

Get RenovoRx alerts:

RNXT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of RenovoRx in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in shares of RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter valued at $368,000. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNXT stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. RenovoRx has a 52 week low of $5.07 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.51.

RenovoRx Company Profile

RenovoRx Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It developed a therapy platform targeting difficult-to-treat tumors. RenovoRx Inc is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RenovoRx (RNXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RenovoRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenovoRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.