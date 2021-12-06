Zacks: Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will announce $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.33. Progressive reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Progressive will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Progressive stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,788,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,548. Progressive has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9,732.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 221.5% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $34,000. 81.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

