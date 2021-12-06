Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the lowest is $1.12 billion. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $162.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 613.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full-year sales of $2.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.70) earnings per share. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Macquarie cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $12.08.

NYSE:AMC traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.01. 66,083,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,025,684. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $72.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.20 and a 200 day moving average of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 59,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $2,164,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

