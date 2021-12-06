Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $85.72 Million

Analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will announce $85.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $83.10 million to $88.34 million. CECO Environmental posted sales of $82.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year sales of $316.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.70 million to $318.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $356.26 million, with estimates ranging from $355.00 million to $357.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.10). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $79.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

CECE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE opened at $6.00 on Monday. CECO Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $5.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $214.85 million, a P/E ratio of 120.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 154,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in CECO Environmental by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 25,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

