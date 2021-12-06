Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) to report $83.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $81.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.75 million. Concrete Pumping posted sales of $79.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $311.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $312.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $333.99 million, with estimates ranging from $326.30 million to $341.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

BBCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

NASDAQ:BBCP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.20. 78,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBCP. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

