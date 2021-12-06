Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post $22.01 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.50 million. Esports Entertainment Group reported sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 832.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative net margin of 76.18% and a negative return on equity of 47.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

GMBL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Esports Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ GMBL opened at $4.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30. The firm has a market cap of $95.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

