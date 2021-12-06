Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings. Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.36) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MITO opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

