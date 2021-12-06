Zacks: Brokerages Expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.14). Landec reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $128.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNDC shares. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 78.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 8.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Landec during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 35.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 26,039 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 5.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNDC traded up $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.16. The company had a trading volume of 77,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,066. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57. Landec has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.63 and a beta of 1.13.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

