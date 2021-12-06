Zacks: Brokerages Expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $553.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to announce $553.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $543.43 million to $564.01 million. ModivCare reported sales of $398.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.45 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

In other ModivCare news, CEO Daniel E. Greenleaf bought 581 shares of ModivCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $172.85 per share, with a total value of $100,425.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,063,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $97,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $203,000. 99.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MODV traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $138.35. The company had a trading volume of 94,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,041. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 91.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. ModivCare has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $211.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $162.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.90.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

