Zacks: Brokerages Expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Post -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $393.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.95 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 16.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS.

NEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.40 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock remained flat at $$3.51 on Friday. 2,271,872 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,057. The company has a market capitalization of $849.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.00. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

In other NexTier Oilfield Solutions news, CAO Burns Lamphung Ngo sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total value of $103,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,600 shares in the company, valued at $168,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 575.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,565,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,684 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 36.2% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,135,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 716.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,801,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336,137 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 112.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,454,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,368 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 101.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,610,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824,148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

