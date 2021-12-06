Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) to Hold

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Butterfly Network Inc. created handheld, single-probe whole-body ultrasound system, Butterfly iQ. The company through its proprietary Ultrasound-On-Chip(TM) technology, Butterfly Network is paving the way for earlier detection and remote management of health conditions. Butterfly Network Inc., formerly known as Longview Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Butterfly Network in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFLY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.64. 6,354,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,440. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $29.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Butterfly Network will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Butterfly Network in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 694.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

