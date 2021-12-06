Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Hold

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.99% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ExxonMobil's bellwether status and an optimal integrated capital structure that has historically produced industry-leading returns make it a relatively lower-risk energy sector play. Recently, the energy giant raised the estimate for discovered recoverable resources from the Stabroek Block, located offshore Guyana, to 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels. To capitalize on the mounting clean energy demand, the company is trying to create more efficient fuels while reducing emissions. However, the company’s above-average capital spending program has got investors concerned. For years, it overspent on projects that generated soft returns. This, along with the pandemic, has weakened its financials. Also, ExxonMobil relied on debt capital to sustain shareholder payments, which is concerning. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.61.

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.91. The company had a trading volume of 583,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,332,332. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $262.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.92. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 42,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 512,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,170,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

