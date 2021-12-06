Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) to Hold

Triterras (NASDAQ:TRIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Triterras Inc. is a fintech company. It is focused on trade and trade finance. The company launched and operates Kratos(TM) for commodity trading and trade finance platforms. Triterras Fintech Pte. Ltd., formerly known as Netfin Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, B. Riley downgraded shares of Triterras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Triterras stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Triterras has a fifty-two week low of $3.67 and a fifty-two week high of $15.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.76.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth about $141,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

