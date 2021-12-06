Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Buy

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “

Shares of IVR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.60.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 60.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

