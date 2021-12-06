Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) to Buy

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $3.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.80% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is a real estate investment trust that focuses on financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is externally managed and advised by Invesco Institutional (N.A.), Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd., a leading independent global investment management company. The company’s objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. “
Shares of IVR opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a market cap of $922.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $4.60.
In other news, President Kevin M. Collins purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
