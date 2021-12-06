Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited is a provider and innovator in the fields of wellness, beauty, rejuvenation and transformation on cruise ships and on land. The company’s service includes traditional and alternative massage, body and skincare treatment options, ayurvedic treatments, comprehensive hair and nail services, fitness, acupuncture, herbal medicine, pain management and medi-spa. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited, formerly known as Haymaker Acquisition Corp., is based in Nassau Bahamas. “

OSW opened at $9.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. OneSpaWorld has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $836.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 2.48.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 137.56% and a negative return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

