Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) to Hold

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations segment and the Research & Development segment. The Commercial Operations segment is based in Raleigh, NC, and covers all areas relating to the commercial sales and operating expenses directly related to that activity and is being performed by the Company’s subsidiary in the United States. The Research & Development segment includes all activities related to the research and development of therapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

RDHL has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RedHill Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

RDHL opened at $2.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 303.29% and a negative net margin of 112.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RedHill Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 350.5% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 81,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 63,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 1.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 787,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 11,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

