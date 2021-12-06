Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $60.58

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.58 and last traded at $61.31, with a volume of 7405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.44.

ZLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Zai Lab from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.56.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. Equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 29,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total value of $4,489,493.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,466,180.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $1,509,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,685 shares of company stock worth $10,500,357 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,914,000 after buying an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 232.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,699,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,274,000 after buying an additional 3,285,522 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,536,000 after buying an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,985,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,050,000 after buying an additional 83,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,605,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,962,000 after buying an additional 145,394 shares in the last quarter. 65.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

