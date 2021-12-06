Zap (ZAP) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $41,483.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. Zap has a market cap of $5.44 million and $41,483.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zap has traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003913 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.22 or 0.00039030 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00007298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $106.87 or 0.00216986 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

