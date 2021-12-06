Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Short Interest Update

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 479,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 606,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

ZBRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $588.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $555.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $546.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $363.00 and a one year high of $614.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total transaction of $44,979.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,576 shares of company stock worth $6,994,180. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $246,730,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $396,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.