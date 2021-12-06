Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.04.
Shares of ZG stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40.
About Zillow Group
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
