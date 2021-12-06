Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Given Hold Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) in a research note published on Sunday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZG. Citigroup downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $185.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $132.04.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of -68.31 and a beta of 1.33. Zillow Group has a 12-month low of $52.31 and a 12-month high of $212.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $505,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 29.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 354.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 55,620 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

