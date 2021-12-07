-$0.03 EPS Expected for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cameco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.02. Cameco posted earnings of $0.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cameco will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cameco.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Cameco from C$27.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cameco from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,248,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $388,365,000 after purchasing an additional 275,404 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,963,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,450,000 after purchasing an additional 124,755 shares during the period. Exor Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 5.2% during the second quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,693,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,280,000 after purchasing an additional 573,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 46.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,462,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,144 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 4.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,962,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,569,000 after purchasing an additional 260,426 shares during the period. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cameco stock traded up $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $23.39. 279,661 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,031,532. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.80 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. Cameco has a 52-week low of $11.38 and a 52-week high of $28.49.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0649 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -85.70%.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

