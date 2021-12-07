-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $61,723.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 47,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,508 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Select Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Select Energy Services by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WTTR opened at $5.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.84. Select Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $645.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 2.73.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.