$0.07 EPS Expected for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Huazhu Group’s earnings. Huazhu Group reported earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huazhu Group will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huazhu Group.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 6.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.02.

HTHT traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.75. The company had a trading volume of 17,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,514. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,160,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,289,000 after buying an additional 104,676 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,921,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,293,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,164,000 after buying an additional 654,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 766.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 103,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after buying an additional 91,738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.