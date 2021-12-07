$0.08 EPS Expected for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) to report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Yamana Gold reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yamana Gold.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AUY. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Shares of NYSE AUY traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $4.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650,250. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Yamana Gold has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

