$0.10 EPS Expected for BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.11. BlackLine reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover BlackLine.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.13. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BlackLine from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 61,748 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.48, for a total transaction of $7,315,903.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,509,301.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 9,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,306,897.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,281 shares of company stock valued at $37,487,797 in the last quarter. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BL. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 163.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BL stock opened at $105.46 on Tuesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $98.06 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -64.30 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

