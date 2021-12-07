-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.07). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.46). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.35). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABEO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of ABEO traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,623. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.22.

In other news, CEO Michael Amoroso sold 45,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $49,495.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Edward Carr sold 29,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $30,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,355 shares of company stock worth $161,858 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

