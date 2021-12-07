-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $653,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NeuBase Therapeutics
NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.
See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuBase Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.