-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the lowest is ($0.27). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.87). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeuBase Therapeutics.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NBSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ NBSE opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.15. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $12.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 465.9% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 346,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 284,988 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $367,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its holdings in NeuBase Therapeutics by 34.5% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,727,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,062,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $653,000. 32.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the development of drugs for patients with genetic neurological disorder. The firms pipelines include Huntington’s Disease, NT0100 Program – PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Huntington’s Disease, and NT0200 Program- PATrOL Enabled gamma-PNA for Myotonic Dystophy.

